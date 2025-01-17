PlayStation Plus Downgrade Leaves Some Subscribers Without Popular PS5 Game

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers have received a downgrade that in turn has left them without a popular PS5 game. PlayStation Plus Essential costs $10 a month. In addition to online access, this nets subscribers three free games every month. For the month of January, PS Plus subscribers are specifically got the following three games: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. Or at least these are the three PS Plus games most subscribers got. Some subscribers have not received The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe.

Those subscribed to PlayStation Plus in Hong Kong will notice this popular game missing from January’s offering, and this is because the game is not available in the region of the world full stop, at least not on the PlayStation Store. In the place of The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, subscribers in this part of the world have DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game instead.

Of course, some subscribers may prefer this game over The Stanley Parable, however, on average there is no doubting it is a downgrade. The Stanley Parable is a far more popular game, it has far higher scores on Metacritic, and it’s award-winning game unlike its replacement.

As for why this game is not available in Hong Kong, there is no provided explanation. It likely has to due with the themes and the narrative of the game though, which the Chinese government is not receptive to. This is just speculation though.

Whatever the case, the free download for DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game works the same as The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. The game is free to download until February 4. It is only free to keep though if an active PS Plus subscription is maintained. If the subscription lapses, free access to the game vanishes until the subscription is renewed.

