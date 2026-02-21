2021 Nintendo Exclusive Now Free With PlayStation Plus

A Nintendo exclusive released in 2021 is free for PlayStation Plus subscribers, 10 years later. How is this possible? Well, after being a Nintendo exclusive for a few years, in 2024, the game in question, a Capcom game, came to PS4. And it is this PS4 version that is now free with PS Plus, or at least two of the three tiers of the subscription service: Extra and Premium. It is notably not free with the Essential tier, the standard and cheapest tier of the Sony subscription service.

More specifically, and for an unspecified limited amount of time, those with a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscription on PS5 and PS4 can download Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for free. Additionally, the game’s predecessor, 2016’s Monster Hunter Stories, which came to PS4 in 2024 as well, is also now available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Both are part of the larger February 2026 lineup for PS Plus. Neither game is available, natively, on PS5, but both are playable on the console via backward compatibility.

Two Capcom Games Free for a Limited Time

For those unfamiliar with this pair of Capcom games, the first game debuted in 2016 as a Nintendo 3DS exclusive. And it was an exclusive for the console until 2024. Co-developed by Marvelous and Capcom, it is an RPG and spin-off in the Monster Hunter series. And unlike other games in the series, you play as a Rider rather than a Hunter. Upon release, the 3DS game earned a 79 on Metacritic.

Many thought we wouldn’t see a sequel, but five years later, we did. In 2021, the same pair teamed up again for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which earned an 81 on Metacritic, slightly better than the first game. A third game has not been announced, but considering the sequel sold 1.5 million copies in its first year on the market, there is a decent chance a third game will be made, as this is a good return for a series that is presumably not very expensive to make. Below, you can watch a trailer for both games that was released when the pair of titles was released as a collection on Xbox One.

As noted, how long either game is going to be free with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, we do not know. However, we can speculate. Capcom games are typically added to the Sony subscription service for 12 months before they are removed. To this end, we suspect this pair will be removed in February 2027. The other most common PlayStation Plus contract is two years, so February 2028 is also a possibility. Whatever the case, there is plenty of time to play both Capcom games, unlike six other games about to leave the subscription service.

