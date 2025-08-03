PlayStation Plus Users Have 48 Hours to Get Xbox Game for Free

PlayStation Plus users have roughly 48 hours to get an Xbox game for free. And this applies to all PlayStation Plus subscribers across all three tiers of the Sony subscription service: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. Once claimed, the PlayStation Plus game is free to keep perpetually as long as you maintain an active subscription. If your PS Plus subscription lapses though you will lose access to the free download until you subscribe back up.

All of this actually applies to three games in total, all of which make up the July 2025 PlayStation Plus free games lineup, which is set to expire on August 5 and be replaced with a new batch of free games. Before this though, PS Plus subscribers have 48 hours to grab the following games for free: Diablo 4, The King of Fighters XV, and the criminally underrated Jusant. The Xbox game of this bunch is obviously Diablo 4, which is an Activision-Blizzard game, and Activision-Blizzard is owned by Xbox.

While Jusant is a great little title that should not be overlooked by PS Plus subscribers and The King of Fighters XV a decent pick up for fighting game fans, Diablo 4 is no doubt the highlight of these these three games, and the one PS Plus subscribers will want to make sure they have redeemed before the deadline. Not only is it the biggest and most notable of these games, but it is likely to be supported for many years to come.

The action-RPG was released by Blizzard in 2023, and as the name suggests, it is the fourth mainline installment in the series. Overall though, it is the seventh installment in the series if you count spin-offs.

Diablo 4 boasts a Metacritic score range of 86 to 91, with said scores varying platform to platform. That said, it is often left out of the conversation for best games of 2023. Further, it seems to have failed to resonate as greatly as its predecessor Diablo 3, especially in terms of staying power.

Since its original release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X in 2023, it has been added to with the Vessel of Hatred expansion, which released in October 2024 to a mixed reception. Meanwhile, as of last month, the game’s ninth season, Sins of the Horadrim, is live.

Diablo 4 is available on both PS4 and PS5 — including PS4 Pro and PS5 Pro — so this limited time PS Plus offer is available to all subscribers across the two generations of Sony consoles.

