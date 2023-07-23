PlayStation's Project Q Video Leak Appears to Show Prototype Running Android

PlayStation officially announced Project Q a few months ago, saying that it was an accessory for the PlayStation 5. Essentially, the system will let players stream games installed on their PS5 across WiFi while on the go. As you'd expect, that makes it somewhat limited when compared to other mobile devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. However, a new leak has appeared on Twitter that shows what appears to be a prototype that's running a version of Android. While far from a confirmation, this suggests that the device might be capable of much more than originally announced.

Twitter user Zuby_Tech posted the video showing off Project Q after first posting a few screenshots of the system. In the video, you can see someone flicking through a limited set of menu items on the screen before using the touchscreen function to switch to a different menu. Of course, this is unlikely to be the final menu, but seeing Project Q running a version of Android OS does seem to suggest that users might be able to do more with the system than simply streaming games from their PS5s.

That said, you should definitely take all of this with a massive grain of salt. This leak is far from confirmation of any features coming to Project Q, and we'll likely see a much different menu when Sony decides to show us more about the system. That said, this is potentially exciting news for anyone who was hoping to pick up a Project Q because it could mean that they'll be able to play more games than originally assumed. After all, locking the system into your PS5 would mean that Project Q is nowhere near as usable as something like the Steam Deck, which gives players a ton more options.

For now, all we really know for sure about Project Q is that it is an 8-inch tablet framed by DualSense controllers that can stream PS5 games. Supposedly, the system will cost under $300 and could launch as soon as later this year. Though, like the Android leak, all of that is mostly speculation at this point until Sony decides to give players more information.