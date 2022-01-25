PlayStation Error Potentially Teases PS3 Backward Compatibility for PS5

A new error on PlayStation consoles may have just teased that PlayStation 3 backward compatibility is finally coming to PlayStation 5. In recent weeks, a number of new teases and rumors have suggested that PlayStation will soon be implementing this long-awaited feature on PS5 consoles in some manner. And while it remains to be seen if that will end up proving to be true, this latest error via the PlayStation Network seems to suggest that something big is happening behind the scenes.

Within the past day, a number of PlayStation users began reporting that they could no longer view their trophies associated with PS4 games when looking at their own trophy list. Rather than these PS4 titles appearing in one’s trophy list, all games tied to the last-gen PlayStation console were instead being displayed as PS3 games. While the reason why this was happening in the first place wasn’t clear, the fact that it occurred quickly led to a number of fans speculating that it could be tied to Sony preparing to make PS3 titles playable on PS5 hardware. You can get a look at how these trophies were being displayed in the tweet below.

#PS5Share @PlayStation uhm so…can somebody explain why I can't see my trophies from PS4 and why it says they're all PS3? I worked hard for those I would like to see them pic.twitter.com/sgBFTPCtCD — Cor_Negron (@Cor_NF0167) January 25, 2022

As mentioned, we’ve been hearing a lot more about PS3 backward compatibility coming to PS5 within recent months. Perhaps the biggest report that we have heard about on this topic has involved PlayStation making its own version of Xbox Game Pass. This service, which is reportedly going to be called Spartacus, will allow PS5 owners to finally play PlayStation games from yesteryear on Sony’s latest console. While it’s not known how these games would be accessible (whether natively or via emulation), rumors associated with the PS5 getting new backward compatibility functions have been growing quite a bit recently.

For now, it’s worth stressing that this issue involving PlayStation trophy lists has been rectified, meaning that you should no longer see this problem for yourself. That being said, it’s still a very curious thing that the issue popped up altogether, meaning that we’ll be sure to keep our eyes peeled moving forward.

Do you believe that this error could have something to do with PS3 games becoming playable on PS5? And if so, when do you expect that this feature will finally arrive on PS5? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.