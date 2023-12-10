PlayStation Plus Users on PS5 Surprised With Free Holiday Download

PlayStation Plus users on PS5 -- as well as PS4 -- have been surprised with a new freebie for December. In addition to December's free games -- which includes LEGO 2K Drive, PowerWash Simulator, and Sable -- there is another free download that is not locked behind a PS Plus Premium subscription or a PS Plus Extra subscription. That said, this free download is not as notable as any of the free game downloads, but it is a nice -- and more importantly free -- surprise.

As Wario 64 relays over on Twitter, if you are in the Americas, Europe, or Japan, you have a new 3x4 download code -- which is region specific -- that will net you five exclusive PSN avatars. Each icon represents a different game, with the games as follows: Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy, Assassin's Creed, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and Disco Elysium.

Below, you can check out the free icons for yourself. Unlike some similar offers in the past, this is only available for a limited time as it comes as part of the larger Season of Play promotion. What does this mean? Well, it means if you are reading this after January 5, you missed the boat, aka this offer has expired. Whether it will return in the future? Probably not. These type of promotional deals -- especially when they are seasonal deals -- rarely ever return after their initial first run.

Americas DGNJ-4J45-6DQB

Europe 3GAA-D9L3-2G97

Japan RFAH-BHAR-9K8L



Free PlayStation Season of Play avatars for PSN:



Americas DGNJ-4J45-6DQB

Europe 3GAA-D9L3-2G97

Japan RFAH-BHAR-9K8L pic.twitter.com/jScKVIhe7b — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 5, 2023

Right now, this offer has not been extended to any region beyond the ones above. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, we don't expect this to change as the promotion has already started.

For more PlayStation Plus coverage, and for more coverage on all things PlayStation in general -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you be using any of these icons with your PSN account going forward?