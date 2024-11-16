Some PS Plus Subscribers Are Losing November’s Best Free Game

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers are losing access to November’s best free game. In addition to the three free games given out to all PS Plus subscribers earlier this month, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are getting additional free PS4 games, and free PS5 games, on November 19, which is this coming Tuesday. Within this collection of games is one big standout, which happens to be both one of the best games of all time, and one of the best-selling games of all time. Unfortunately, this game will not be available to all PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers though.

Across the globe different regions of the world have different guidelines when it comes to video game releases and what is acceptable and unacceptable content. One of the more strict regions is the Middle East. To this end, perhaps it should come as no surprise that PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers in this part of the world will not be getting free access to GTA 5 on November 19 like everyone else.

Obviously, GTA 5 is intended for mature audiences, complete with the over-the-top violence and a good amount of sexual content. What exactly prohibits it from being available to PS Plus subscribers in the Middle East, we don’t know, but this is not the only part of the world where the game is banned or controversial. Even in the United States, one of the most lenient markets for video games, if not the most lenient, it has proven controversial over the years, especially at release.

Sometimes when this happens — because this is far from the first time this has happened to PS Plus subscribers — the removed game is replaced with another, usually of lesser quality and prominence, but there is still something given as a replacement. Unfortunately, this is not the case in this instance. PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers in the Middle East are simply getting one less game on November 19.

