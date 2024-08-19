PlayStation Plus Free Game Is “The Best Game I’ve Played in a Long Time” Say Subscribers

Whether a PS Plus Essential, a PS Plus Extra, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber, PlayStation Plus has a wide variety of free PS5 games, and PS4 games as well, for free. PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers, in particular, may find it especially arduous to sift through all the options and decide what to play. To this end, there is apparently one game that should be on the radar of every PS Plus subscriber looking for something new to play.

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, one of the top posts is about a game that subscribers claim is “the best game I’ve played in a long time.” The game in question is Remnant II, and judging by the number of votes up, as well as the comments, this is not an isolated take.

“Just finished Remnant 2 and it was the best game I’ve played in a long time,” reads the post. “Great exploring maps and it’s fantastic that you have to go back and forth and it’s a roll of the dice. No nerfing no BS just straight up choose your own path and adventure. Great game and I’m ready to play through it again on another difficulty.”

Of course, not every comment on the post echoes the sentiment, but there are plenty that do. To this end, one of the top comments calls it “an amazing game,” while another comment praised the game’s music as some of the best video game music of all time.

Mileage with the game of course will vary, but subscribers interested in checking it out can currently do so for free. The game can be beaten in about 15 to 30 hours, however, completionists will need closer to 90 hours with the game to see everything.

A third-person shooter meets action-RPG, Remnant II debuted last year, 2023, from developer Gunfire Games as the sequel to 2019’s Remnant: From the Ashes. Upon release, the game garnered an 83 on Metacritic and sold two million units in the same number of months on the market. In other words, it was both a critical and commercial success. Below, a product description for the game can be found.

“Remnant II is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity’s extinction.”

