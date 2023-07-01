PlayStation Plus Users Running Out of Time to Play One of Gaming's Best Trilogies for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are running out of time to play one of gaming's best trilogies for free via PS Plus. If you're a standard PlayStation Plus subscriber -- which is to say you're not subscribed to PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium -- you don't need to worry about this winding down clock as you never had access to these games in the first place. If you are a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber though, then you have a lot of gaming to do between now and July 18.

On July 18, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing access to an appreciable number of games, including some of the best games available via the two more expensive tiers of the PlayStation subscription service. There's nothing more notable than the BioShock trilogy though. Stray, various Borderlands games, and Marvel's Avengers are all leaving as well -- and these games are noteworthy -- but none of it compares to losing the entire BioShock series, one of the best series in gaming.

Below, you can find a list of every game leaving. As always, there's no word of when or if any of these games will return in the future. There's no rule against this happening, but so far, it's not happened. Popular games, classics, are likely to return eventually, but it could be years that pass by first.

BioShock Remastered

BioShock 2 Remastered

BioShock Infinite Remastered

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Fluster Cluck

Marvel's Avengers

Raiden 5: Director's Cut

Rogue Stormers

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Stray

PlayStation Plus is available in three forms -- PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium -- at three different price points, all of which vary depending on how many months you subscribe. Whether you're on PS4 or PS5 though, the price stays the same. For more coverage on PlayStation Plus, and for more coverage on all things PlayStation Plus gaming in general -- including everything between the latest official news and deals to the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.