Beloved PS5, PS4 Horror Game Now Less Than $2 on PS Store

A beloved and popular horror game is now selling for less than $2 thanks to a new deal on the PlayStation Store. As of this week, the PS Store kicked off its new “PlayStation Indies” sale, which substantially slashed the price of hundreds of different PS5 and PS4 games that come from indie developers. Per usual, some of these discounts happen to be better than others, with perhaps the best sale of the bunch applying to a horror game

The deal in question that’s worth spotlighting on the PS Store is for Bendy and the Ink Machine. Originally released episodically across 2017 and 2018, Bendy and the Ink Machine has become a fan-favorite survival-horror game since its debut. It went on to spawn multiple sequels and spin-offs, and even has a movie in the works as well. Now, for those who are interested in Bendy and the Ink Machine but have never played it, the game is selling for a mere $1.99 for both PS5 and PS4. This represents a discount of a whopping 90%, as Bendy typically retails for $19.99. The deal is set to run for the majority of this month and will come to an end on February 26th.

This PS Store Deal Gets Even Better

If this sale for Bendy and the Ink Machine wasn’t compelling enough on its own, there are even better deals on the PlayStation Store tied to the game. Bendy: Studio Collection happens to also be on sale and contains both Bendy and the Ink Machine and 2022’s Bendy and the Dark Revival. If purchased individually at their normal prices, both games would cost $50 together. Now, they’re selling for the price of a cup of coffee at only $3.99.

And if that’s still not enough, Bendy: Ink Demon’s Collection is also substantially discounted. This bundle happens to include Ink Machine, Dark Revival, and Bendy: Lone Wolf, which is the latest entry in the series, for only $1 more than the Studio Collection at a price of $4.99.

In short, this is unquestionably the best slate of sales that the Bendy franchise has ever seen on the PlayStation Store. If you’ve ever been at all interested in giving this series a shot and seeing what all the fuss is about, then you should absolutely pounce on one of these deals before they conclude.

