PlayStation Leak Reveals New PS Plus Game in Advance

A new leak associated with PlayStation seems to have revealed an upcoming game that will be joining PS Plus relatively soon. As of this week, the latest games on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog have rolled out and include the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, and TopSpin 2K25, just to name a few. These PS Plus games are joined by the monthly free titles for February 2025 which happen to be Payday 3, High on Life, and Pac-Man World: Re-Pac. Now, in advance of March 2025’s PS Plus games being unveiled by Sony, it seems that one game that could be landing on the service in the coming month has been discovered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Discovered by Gematsu, a new rating for the video game adaptation of Pixar’s Wall-E has emerged. The rating comes by way of Taiwan’s games rating entity and lists Wall-E for an impending release on PS5 and PS4. Other than these broad details, there’s not much else we know about Wall-E hitting modern PlayStation platforms, but it’s clear that it’s inbound.

Originally released in 2008, Wall-E launched across a variety of different platforms. For those on PlayStation, this included PS3, PS2, and PSP. Surprisingly, PlayStation has shown a willingness in the past to bring back some of these Pixar/Disney games from yesteryear on current-gen consoles. It most recently did so with Up, which arrived on PS5 and PS4 in late 2023. When Up was released, it immediately joined the PS Plus Classics lineup which is available to PS Plus Premium members. With this in mind, it can be safely assumed that the same is planned for Wall-E.

Play video

Although this leak for Wall-E seems to guarantee that it will be joining PS5 and PS4, there are a couple of caveats. For starters, just because Wall-E is leaking right now doesn’t mean it’s going to be part of the PS Plus Classics lineup in March. This seems like a distinct possibility, but we won’t know for sure until this slate of games is revealed in a few weeks.

Beyond this, it’s not known exactly which version of Wall-E will be getting ported to new platforms. The PS3, PS2, and PSP editions of Wall-E are all a bit different from one another, so this decision on Sony’s part when it comes to the iteration that’s making the jump to PS5/PS4 does matter. Again, though, assuming that Wall-E is getting the same treatment that Up did, this would suggest that the PSP version is the one that will be coming forward.

Regardless of the specifics, how do you feel about Wall-E potentially landing on PS Plus soon? And if you’re a PS Plus Premium subscriber, will you check the game out for yourself once it’s available? Let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section.