4 PS Plus Games You Should Play Before They Leave in September 2025

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers are set to get a whole host of new games in September, as they do every month. However, this also means a handful of games are also leaving the service. While unfortunate, this is just how subscription services work. Eight total games are exiting PS Plus quite soon, but with the clock ticking, there is simply not enough time to get to them all. They’ll all be available until September 16th at 10 AM PT, which is just enough time for players to tackle only a few games before they exit the service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the four games to play before they leave PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in September 2025.

4) Night in the Woods

IMage Courtesy of Finji

Night in the Woods is one of the older games on this slate of games exiting PlayStation Plus, but it is still one of the best. It’s also one of the easier ones to complete, as a playthrough runs about eight to 10 hours. Completionists, however, may take quite a bit longer since going down a certain path often locks players out of other conversations and trophies.

Night in the Woods is mainly known for its conversations, though, and they have withstood the test of time. This zoomorphic adventure game follows a slacker named Mae as she wanders back to her quaint hometown and deals with the relationships she’s neglected and the poor choices she’s made.

It’s a relatively traditional setup that’s brought to life through its writing. Sometimes it can be a little internet-y, but its dialogue rides the line well between tackling serious topics like depression and joking about finding pornography in the woods. This balance makes the cast feel all the more human, despite all of them having paws or scales.

There have been many titles like Night in the Woods since its launch in 2017, because the narrative adventure genre has only grown since then. However, Night in the Woods remains one of the best of these types of games because of how it captures the quarter-life crisis malaise while remembering to not to stew in its dour tone for too long. It’s also got Gregg, and no other game has Gregg.

3) F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

Image Courtesy of Astrolabe Games

The search action platformer genre is packed with hits like Hollow Knight, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and Guacamelee, which makes the environment for a newcomer quite intimidating. F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch, the poorly named non-VR debut from TiGames, doesn’t hit those genre highs, but it punches well above its weight. It’s also relatively breezy, coming in at anywhere from five to 12 hours. It’s possible to run through somewhat quickly, but it’s also rewarding to search around for upgrades, so most won’t be coming in at the lower end of that hour count.

This title places players in a surprisingly fleshed-out authoritarian dystopia where the dogs rule with an iron fist over many of the other animals. These animals all have established relationships that are hinted at through the dialogue and, when juxtaposed against the massive Midgard-esque city it takes place in, provide the proper context for its passable — if often melodramatic and overly serious — story. There’s at least a lived-in quality to this oppressive setting, even if its narrative can’t quite fulfill the potential its world has.

However, Shadow Torch is mainly commendable for its upgrade mechanics and combat systems. Combat is founded upon juggles and long combos, meaning it’s anything but mashy and mindless, especially when facing off against its tough bosses. New attacks and weapons add further complexities and encourage the exploration that’s the lifeblood of the genre. Sometimes a litany of projectiles can spoil the moment, but linking together different punches or whip attacks makes up for being annoyingly shot every once in a while.

Shadow Torch won’t be up there with the classics that have made this cutthroat genre even more competitive. But it’s a solid collection of ideas that are more than the sum of their parts.

2) Pistol Whip

Image Courtesy of Cloudhead Games

Beat Saber is still a VR classic, but Pistol Whip is right there with it, too. And being a VR rhythm game, it only takes a couple of hours to “complete,” so those with a PSVR2 headset can easily try this one out before it leaves PlayStation Plus. But Pistol Whip is like other rhythm games where replayability and mastering tracks is at the heart of the experience.

Pistol Whip is able to be so replayable because its core mechanics are at the perfect nexus of deep and accessible. Having to physically dodge bullets and blast bad guys is immediately intuitive, but the depth comes from the bonuses that are dished out when firing on the beat and realizing how each level is constructed to the rhythm. While it may look silly to those outside of the helmet, getting through a level successfully is often like a dance where players are shooting and moving to the music (and probably sweating a bit because this game is a workout).

Its music has some range — it’s got party jams and Halloween tunes — but it’s all fast and appropriately amps up the intensity to keep players engaged. It also not only launched with a selection of great levels, but Cloudhead Games spent years after launch packing Pistol Whip with free tracks and features. The track list has expanded exponentially, and it even has a few story-lite campaigns that further mix up the pace. With a huge selection of unique levels, a banging setlist, modifiers that add an impressive amount of customizability, and a simple yet rewarding core gameplay loop, Pistol Whip is one of the best VR games and a true standout in the rhythm genre in and out of virtual reality.

1) Road 96

image courtesy of Deep Silver

Road 96 is a flawed game, but an interesting one. It is a little skill-dependent since it is technically a “roguelike,” but it can be cleared in around seven hours, so hitting credits before it leaves the PlayStation Plus Extra library is doable.

And even though it can be considered a “roguelike,” it’s not like Hades, Dead Cells, or Slay the Spire. There’s no combat system here. It is instead a narrative adventure game that gets its roguelike label by giving players a semi-randomized selection of events with a procedurally generated protagonist who is trying to escape a fascistic country.

A lot of this is facilitated through light health and resource management and its branching dialogue. These simple systems and collection of mini-games give Road 96 more of a mechanical backbone than its peers. However, it also doesn’t always have the narrative grace some of those peers have. It is billed as a roguelike, but it doesn’t truly earn that label since it mostly just plays the same vignettes, yet in a slightly different order. This is only noticeable on a second playthrough, though, but it’s still an issue since Road 96 isn’t as unpredictable as its marketing implies.

Road 96 also stumbles a little with its politically driven narrative. It examines how people fight against authoritarianism and how arguments over resistance can cause divides. Some of these topics are handled well, like how autocrats lie to seize power and how some selfish people are fine with that, but it doesn’t always fully lean in, opting to put on the kid gloves more than a few times. But despite a handful of issues, Road 96 is still worth experiencing because it is an experimental adventure game that at least tries to dabble with political topics, something the medium doesn’t often do.

What game leaving PlayStation Plus in September are you going to play? Let us know in the comments below!