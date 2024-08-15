PlayStation Plus Announces New Day-One Addition for September 2024

PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers of the service are going to get a new day-one release on the Game Catalog in September. Within the past day, Sony announced a slew of new PS5 and PS4 titles that would be heading to PS Plus in just a few short days. This lineup included the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cult of the Lamb, and a trio of games from the TimeSplitters series. Now, we’ve been given an early look at September’s slate, and it’s already looking quite strong.

Coming from publisher Devolver Digital, it was divulged today that The Plucky Squire is set to be released on PlayStation 5 next month on September 17th. While this on its own doesn’t mean a whole lot, Devolver also revealed that The Plucky Squire will immediately join the PS Plus Game Catalog when it launches in a little more than a month. As such, those subbed to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium will gain access to the title the moment it becomes available.

Believe it or not, The Plucky Squire isn’t the only day-one game heading to PS Plus in September. Previously, WB Games revealed that it would be bringing Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions to the PlayStation subscription platform in September. Unlike The Plucky Squire, though, Quidditch Champions will be available as part of the monthly rotation of titles that join PS Plus for the month. As such, any and all PS Plus subscribers will be able to snag the latest Harry Potter game.

As for The Plucky Squire, if you’re unfamiliar with this forthcoming release from Devolver, you can get a look at a trailer from the game and its official description below.

“The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he’s the villain of the book – destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever.

Jot must face challenges, unlike anything he’s ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump’s dark forces and restore the book’s happy ending. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action-adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.”