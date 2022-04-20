PS5 Players Surprised With Highly-Rated Stealth Release

PS5 players have been surprised with a stealth release and it’s a fairly highly-rated game many may already be familiar with as it’s already available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS Vita, and Xbox One. The game is ScourgeBringer and it comes courtesy of developer Flying Oak Games and publisher Dear Villagers. There was no word of the game coming to the PS5 today, but it did, via the PlayStation Store, and via a $16.99 price tag, which is what it costs on other platforms. In other words, it didn’t get a “current-gen” tax like some games have. Better yet, those that already own it on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

“We’re so excited to finally bring ScourgeBringer to the PlayStation 5,” said Flying Oak Games game director Thomas Altenburger of the news. “We can’t wait for people to experience their first Scourge boss encounter in glorious 4K, or to listen to Joonas Turner’s dynamic soundtrack on vinyl. It’s truly something to behold!”

As for the game itself, it debuted back on February 6, 2020 via Steam Early Access. Later that same year, on October 21, it was fully released. The PS5 version doesn’t have reviews yet, but the PS4 version boasts an 81 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, over on Steam, 90 percent of 1,782 user reviews rate the game positively, giving it a “Very Positive” rating.

“From the developers of NeuroVoider, ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra. Help her to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity.”

