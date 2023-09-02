PlayStation Plus Users Now Cancelling Subscriptions: "Sony You Screwed Up"

PlayStation Plus prices are increasing, and subscribers on PS4 and PS5 aren't happy. With the price increase, which will begin on September 6, every tier of PlayStation Plus -- PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium -- will be $20 more expensive. This means the cheapest option to subscribe to PS Plus, PS Plus Essential, will cost you $79.99. This will net you a 12-month subscription. It's a big price increase, and if you want a 12-month subscription of either the other tiers you will need to now fork over $134.99 and $159.99, respectively. As you would expect, many PlayStation Plus subscribers aren't taking the news well.

One of the top posts over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page is a guide on how to cancel your subscription. The post has over 2,000 votes up and over 400 comments, most of which are from subscribers who claim they will be cancelling their subscriptions over the price increase.

"I was going to downgrade to Essential when my sub runs out next year, but now I'm just going to cancel altogether, I'm not paying that much just for multiplayer and a few monthly games," reads the most popular comment to the Reddit post. "Already cancelled, honestly getting games on sale is a better long term proposition for me. I don't play multiplayer, I have a backlog, sorry Sony but you screwed up," reads a second popular comment.

"Honestly, the price hike has decided for me," reads a third comment. "I'm PS Plus until July (when my sub is up), then I'll sell my PS5 and put that money towards a PC. $80 a year just to play online is a joke. It's been a good ride, but I'm not buying another PlayStation game ever. I'll spend the year finishing my backlog and then I'm out."

For now, it remains to be seen what will come of this, aka whether enough subscriptions will be cancelled for PlayStation to take notice. That said, a metric ton of subscriptions will have to be cancelled to just balance out the extra $20 everyone who doesn't cancel is paying, let alone tip the scale and force PlayStation to revaluate its decision. PlayStation Plus is already a huge moneymaker for PlayStation, and it looks like it's about to be an even bigger moneymaker going forward with this substantial price increase.