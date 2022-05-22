PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Get for June 2022
May is almost over, which means June is almost here. Despite this, we still don't know what June's free PlayStation Plus games are going to be on PS4 and PS5. If the lineup doesn't leak early -- which it usually does -- then it should be officially unveiled sometime next week or Monday/Tuesday of the following week. Before this happens, or before it leaks, we've gone ahead and pulled the games we think may be included next month.
PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium both launch next month, and it remains to be seen what impact this will have on the monthly free PS Plus games in terms of quality and quantity. For next month specifically, it's possible Sony will go with a quiet lineup not to detract from PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. On the other hand, it may view it as an opportunity to get some "PlayStation Plus" buzz-generating.
So far, 2022 has been inconsistent for PlayStation Plus. There have been some great months featuring some great games, but there's also been months more reminiscent of the underwhelming lineups Xbox Live Gold has been putting out.
Chivalry 2
Chivalry 2 is set to celebrate its one-year anniversary the day after June's PlayStation Plus games go live, and what better way to drum up excitement for this anniversary than by making the game free on PlayStation Plus? The game boasts a healthy player base, but how many new players is it still attracting at this point? Considering this, and considering that Sony likes to include at least one multiplayer game every month, Chivalry 2 seems like a likely candidate.
AI: The Somnium Files
AI: The Somnium Files has a sequel coming out soon that is seemingly not generating a ton of buzz. That said, those that played the first game will know its quality and appeal goes beyond its popularity. A few years after release it's probably not selling many copies, and the sequel is unlikely to change that unless it's a GOTY contender. So, why not use PlayStation Plus and the first game to build some excitement for the sequel?
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Like Chivalry 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is celebrating its one-year anniversary, making now a good time for it go free on PS Plus depending on how well it's still selling. Sony needs a PS5 game for the line-up, and there aren't many compelling ones left to pick. However, this game isn't through its deep sale cycle yet, which may limit its chances.
Two Point Hospital
Two Point University was recently delayed to August. What better way to make up for that -- and promote the release -- than by making its predecessor free via PlayStation Plus?
Important Note
It's important to note these are just predictions based on basic observations, general knowledge of the industry, and the history of the subscription service. This is not a leak or based on any leak or rumor. In the past, channeling the three things above, we've made accurate predictions, but the law of probability means more often than not we miss the mark.