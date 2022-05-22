PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Get for June 2022

May is almost over, which means June is almost here. Despite this, we still don't know what June's free PlayStation Plus games are going to be on PS4 and PS5. If the lineup doesn't leak early -- which it usually does -- then it should be officially unveiled sometime next week or Monday/Tuesday of the following week. Before this happens, or before it leaks, we've gone ahead and pulled the games we think may be included next month.

PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium both launch next month, and it remains to be seen what impact this will have on the monthly free PS Plus games in terms of quality and quantity. For next month specifically, it's possible Sony will go with a quiet lineup not to detract from PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. On the other hand, it may view it as an opportunity to get some "PlayStation Plus" buzz-generating.

So far, 2022 has been inconsistent for PlayStation Plus. There have been some great months featuring some great games, but there's also been months more reminiscent of the underwhelming lineups Xbox Live Gold has been putting out.