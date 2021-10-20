PlayStation Plus Has a Secret Freebie This Month

PlayStation Plus has a secret freebie for PS4 and PS5 players this month. As of October 5, all PS Plus subscribers have three free games — Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X — to download. Of course, none of these three games are the secret freebie, however, the secret freebie involves one of these games. In addition to being able to download and play these three games for “free,” subscribers can also now download a slab of free add-on content, courtesy of Mortal Kombat X and the PlayStation Store.

Unlike the free games, this offer isn’t a limited-time deal. Now that you “own” the game, this extra free add-on content can be downloaded at any time. However, it’s important to keep in mind that if you download Mortal Kombat X through PlayStation Plus, you will lose access to the game if your subscription lapses. If this happens, the only way to access this add-on content would be to buy the game or subscribe back up. Not only does this apply with Mortal Kombat X, but it applies to every game and add-on content downloaded for “free” courtesy of the subscription service.

Below, you can check out the free add-on content for yourself, courtesy of Reddit:

