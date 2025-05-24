PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Losing Their Free Access to One of the Best PS5 Horror Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers are losing free access to one of the very best PS5 horror games. The good news for PS Plus Essential subscribers is they never had access to this PS Plus free game to begin with. The bad news for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers is this is not the case. The PS5 game is currently free with both a PS Plus Extra and a PS Plus Premium subscription. However, come sometime in the middle of June this will change.

The game leaving the libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium is, more specifically, Inscryption, a 2021 release from developer Daniel Mullin Games and publisher Devolver Digital. A roguelike deck-building game with horror elements, Inscryption debuted as a PC-only game before coming to PS4 and PS5 in 2022. It would eventually come to Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch as well.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it boasts an 87 on Metacritic and was notably nominated for Best Independent Game and Best Sim/Strategy Game at The Game Awards 2021. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store it has a 4.73 out of 5 across more than 10,000 user reviews from PS4 and PS5 users.

While Inscryption is not a horror game in the purest sense, it certainly has strong psychological horror elements that blend and fuse with its deck-building roguelike gameplay and meta narrative.

“From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind-melting, self-destructing love letter to video games,’ reads an official description of the PS4 and PS5 game on the PlayStation Store. “Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards…”

Currently, there is no specific date when Inscryption will leave PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, but it will be sometime in the middle of June. Once removed from PlayStation Plus there is no guarantee it will ever return to the subscription service, though games have certainly been removed and then added back at a later date.

