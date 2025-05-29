PS Plus Members Angered by New Sony Promo: “No More Subscription”

PlayStation Plus subscribers are finding themselves incredibly frustrated by a new promotion that Sony has pushed live this week. On an annual basis, PlayStation kicks off its “Days of Play” promo to begin each summer. This offer not only brings big discounts to a variety of PlayStation games, but it also is one of the few times each year that PS Plus is available to purchase at a lower cost. Unfortunately, due to the stipulations that Sony has put in place with this PS Plus sale, many active subscribers are saying that they might now end their subscriptions altogether.

Over on Reddit, a number of PS Plus users began airing their annoyance with how Days of Play is structured. While PS Plus is cheaper than normal from now until June 11th, this offer is one that is only extended to those who aren’t currently subbed to the PlayStation membership. This means that active PS Plus subscribers don’t get any discounts at all unless they upgrade to the more costly PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium.

This move is one that many feel is odd, as Sony should want to reward its most hardcore PlayStation users who actively stay subscribed to PS Plus. Instead, by only making this discount available to new members, it has discouraged those who have been loyal to PlayStation and PS Plus over the years.

“I really despise their strategy of not allowing current subscribers [to buy] one year’s subscription during the discount,” said clydethepotatortoise. “I know it’s not new, but it still makes me bitter that they blatantly just say f**k you to their playerbase like this.”

Others mentioned that because Sony previously extended PS Plus subscriptions for all members as a result of the PSN outage earlier in 2025, it has now resulted in some seeing their membership extend past this Days of Play window. As such, they now can’t re-up their PS Plus subscription for the next year due to an issue that was completely out of their control.

“Gotta love that because they added five days extra to my subscription because of the outages, I can’t get the discount for the next sub,” noted u/Banksyyy_. “Looks like I’m waiting until the next one then.

“So, because of an 11-day difference I can’t get a sub with discount?” questioned u/OfficialShaki123. “Well Sony, that makes the decision even more easy: no more subscription.”

Again, these rules for Days of Play in 2025 aren’t necessarily new, as Sony has had these same restrictions in place for multiple years when it comes to buying PS Plus at a lower price. Still, if Sony wants Days of Play to feel like an event that truly celebrates PlayStation and its fanbase, perhaps it should reconsider how this sale works when it comes around again in 2026.