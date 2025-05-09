10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “Next Level Savings” Sale

The PlayStation Store is currently running the “Next Level Savings” sale in May 2025, and it does, indeed, have some huge savings. It’s got a couple of thousand games and pieces of DLC on sale and covers a lot of ground. Here are the 10 best deals in this “Next Level Savings” sale. All sales are also set to expire on May 21st at 11:59 PM PT.

1) Diablo 4

Price: $24.99 / $49.99

Diablo 4 is the latest entry in Blizzard Entertainment’s beloved franchise and is on its deepest sale yet on PlayStation. This RPG was beloved for its signature loot-chasing gameplay and for giving players the freedom to create their own special builds, as well as its surprisingly well-told story. The game also saw the well-received Vessel of Hatred expansion, which isn’t on sale separately but is included with the discounted Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle.

2) Indivisible

Price: $2.99 / $19.99

Indivisible is a unique turn-based and real-time RPG hybrid that’s also part platformer and Metroidvania, all of which is wrapped in a gorgeous, anime-like art style. Its combat draws from the PS1 title Valkyrie Profile, as players can press buttons that correspond to certain party members to activate them on offense or defense. It allows for strategic battles that also let players test their reflexes, but can grow a little repetitive in the later hours. And while the 2D platforming is serviceable, the story is the star here. It’s about atoning for sins of the past, and this setup gives most of its characters a convincing and well-realized arc. Indivisible has some rough spots, but it has enough heart to make up for it. The Razmi’s Challenges DLC has also been discounted, but the base game is the more important part.

3) Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Price: $3.99 / $19.99

It’s unclear if Capcom is going to make another Marvel vs. Capcom game, which is where Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid comes in. This fast-paced tag fighter has clearly been influenced by that seminal crossover series, yet Battle For The Grid makes enough of its own mark to stand out with its deep but accessible fighting mechanics. It’s undoubtedly helped by its license, but developer nWay delivered and even updated the game long after its release with balance changes, crossplay, premium DLC (which also includes Street Fighter’s Chun-Li and Ryu), all of which are just a sampling of its post-launch support. All four of its seasons are on sale, as well as its Super Edition (which has the first three seasons) and the Collector’s Edition (which has the first season).

4) Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Price: $8.99 / $29.99

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative-focused shooter that, more or less, realizes the adrenaline-fueled fantasy seen in the pivotal 1986 film. Players run through mostly dark levels blasting all sorts of Xenomorph threats and have to coordinate more heavily based on the difficulty. It’s a bit rough around the edges at times and a tad on the generic side, but it makes for a sufficient shooter for those who want to squad up with friends on the cheap. Developer Cold Iron Studios also patched in a ton of new free content that ranged from weapons, classes, difficulty modes, and crossplay, meaning it’s a little smoother and more complete now when compared to launch.

5) Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Price: $19.79 / $59.99

Ghost of Yotei is going to be one of 2025’s biggest games, and now that the release date is known, now is a great time to get into its predecessor or at least its expansion for those who skipped it. This version has the phenomenal base game that tells an engaging tale of a conflicted samurai warding off a new threat, but also the Iki Island DLC that tells a worthy backstory that has the game’s best narrative moments. It might not have a huge direct connection to Yotei since they are hundreds of years apart, but, at the very least, it will remind players how skilled Sucker Punch Productions is at creating memorable open-world experiences.

6) Resident Evil Remake Trilogy

Price: $49.49 / $89.99

Capcom’s been on a hot streak over the last few years, and the Resident Evil remakes have played no small part in that. The Resident Evil 2 remake kicked off this recent batch of reimaginings and excelled because of its fluid controls, crushing atmosphere (thanks to the semi-persistent threat, Mr. X), and replayability. The Resident Evil 3 remake is the sore spot here since it’s a lot shallower of a game, but the Resident Evil 4 remake more than makes up for it. This most recent remake stands side by side with the 2005 titan it was bred from, with its commitment to the variety and action that sits at the heart of RE4, all of which are made even more thrilling in the free VR mode for PSVR2. This package is brimming with value and worth diving into in this downtime between Resident Evil games.

7) Cryptmaster

Price: $19.99 / $24.99

Cryptmaster is a completely unique experience. It’s an RPG where combat is derived from typing out commands instead of direct sword slashes. This setup makes it a more cerebral experience since players have to guess words and type them out in order to get new commands. This is all supported by a unique and striking black and white art style and, more importantly, the sassy Cryptmaster who responds to what players type out (and will even berate those who swear at him). It’s ideal for those who have a keyboard connected to their console, but it’s a worthy experience even for those on controller.

8) Hypnospace Outlaw

Price: $3.99 / $19.99

Hypnospace Outlaw is, strangely, a little like Cryptmaster in that it’s likely more ideal for those on PC, yet still worth experiencing on console. Players act as mods that police content on the internet in the 1990s with all the weird, cringeworthy humor that came along with it. There’s a bit more going on under the hood that’s worth discovering, but the main pull here is the nostalgia-soaked vibes of a more innocent online time and the sharp, humorous writing.

9) Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Price: $5.99 / $29.99

Dishonored seems to be on hiatus now, but at least it went out on a high note. Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is a standalone expansion that builds on Dishonored 2 but does so in a more streamlined fashion that doesn’t get a chance to drag. Protagonist Billie Lurk has a smaller array of powers, but they still allow for unique combinations and demonstrate how Arkane can excel even with an abbreviated set of tools. The toned-down scale also makes it more compelling to replay, and players even get access to previous Dishonored powers on later runs, which makes it even more replayable. It’s not the best entry in the series and a strange one to go out on, but it’s still more than deserving of the name.

10) Prey

Price: $5.99 / $29.99

Prey‘s performance on PS5 through backwards compatibility may be inferior to how it runs on Xbox Series X|S and PC, but it’s still quite an achievement that otherwise stands tall. This immersive sim is incredibly open in a way Arkane’s previous games couldn’t be, as Prey takes place on one single station that players can intimately learn as they search for new clues and items on their way back and forth in its foreboding halls. It encourages players to think critically with its well-defined set of rules in mind and come to their own solutions, which does not get stale and demonstrates a level of detail most games just don’t have. Prey is overshadowed by its excellent roguelite Mooncrash DLC (which is not included in this sale), but it is still a great game worth re-examining all these years later.