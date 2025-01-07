DOOM: The Dark Ages Gets First New Footage Since Reveal

DOOM: The Dark Ages has received its first new footage since being revealed. During this past June’s Xbox Games Showcase, DOOM: The Dark Ages was announced in a debut trailer that teased the game’s arrival at some point in 2025. Since that initial trailer, though, Bethesda and developer id Software haven’t said or shown anything else about the next DOOM game, which has led fans to wonder when more information might come about. Now, that silence has finally come to an end as a new look at The Dark Ages has emerged.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a video shared by NVIDIA, the company showed off a brief glimpse of DOOM: The Dark Ages. This appearance of The Dark Ages isn’t a long one and it doesn’t highlight any gameplay from the shooter. Instead, NVIDIA was merely showing what its RTX technology on DLSS 4 is capable of, and as such, used DOOM: The Dark Ages alongside a handful of other games as examples. All that is really seen of this new DOOM game as a result is some of the different environments that will be featured in addition to a closer look at the DOOM Slayer’s design.

You can check out this brief tease of DOOM: The Dark Ages for yourself right here:

Play video

For now, there remains very little that we know about DOOM: The Dark Ages and its release. Recent rumors have suggested that the game could arrive at some point in the first half of 2025, but Bethesda and id Software haven’t said anything to back up this claim. If The Dark Ages is indeed slated to release in the coming months, it would mean that news on the game will have to start emerging pretty soon.

To that end, it has been widely reported that Xbox is looking to hold a new “Developer Direct” presentation at some point in January 2024. In all likelihood, this event should end up spotlighting DOOM: The Dark Ages and would give us a better idea of when the game will launch.

Until that time, all we know with certainty is that DOOM: The Dark Ages is planned to roll out at some point before 2025 comes to a close. Despite being a game from Xbox, The Dark Ages will also be coming to PS5 in addition to Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms.