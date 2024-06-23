2 Classic PS1 Games to Return With New Remasters

Two iconic games from the original PlayStation (PS1) console are set to make a return on modern current-generation hardware in the future. Over the past few years, there has been a larger push from Sony and other video game publishers to bring back their games from the PS1, PS2, and PS3 to make them more easily playable on new platforms. Now, this trend is continuing with two more remasters that are set to drop in 2025.

Recently announced by Limited Run Games, the company revealed that it's in the process of remastering two PS1 titles from the past. The first of these two games happens to be Tomba 2: The Evil Swine Return, which will come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC at an undetermined date in 2025. Limited Run Games had previously announced that it would be releasing the original Tomba on current platforms two months from now in August. Now, it's set to be joined by Tomba 2, which has previously only been accessible on PS1.

Also releasing next year, Fear Effect happens to also be getting a remaster for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. First released for PS1 in 200, Fear Effect was praised at the time for its art style and unique graphics. It was followed by a sequel, Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix, in 2001 which also came to PS1. Since this release, though, the Fear Effect franchise has been nowhere to be seen. Now, Limited Run Games is reviving the first installment for those who have been hoping for a revival.

If you'd like to learn more about these new versions of Tomba 2 and Fear Effect that are in the works, you can check out their initial trailers and descriptions courtesy of Limited Run Games below.

Tomba 2: The Evil Swine Return

"Tomba! turned PlayStation-era platforming on its ear. Tomba! 2 refined that brilliant design, adding even more freedom of movement, incorporating more inspiring new quests, and throwing in a flying squirrel suit for good measure. In Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return, you'll guide a taller, more chiseled Tomba through a gauntlet of grueling challenges in a quest to save his sweetheart from the clutches of vile feral pigs."

Fear Effect

"A lost classic finally returns. Fear Effect challenged assumptions on game aesthetics and art style when it debuted on PlayStation, and decades later its extraordinary blend of cell-shading and motion video still dazzles the eye… and the mind. Gunplay and magic meet in this groundbreaking action/adventure coming to a console near you in 2025."