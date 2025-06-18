GTA Online Drops PlayStation Restriction for Limited Time

GTA Online has dropped a restriction to the PlayStation version of the game for a limited time. GTA Online is massive and has even outlived Red Dead Online. Although the latter is still functional and playable, Rockstar killed support for it a few years ago in favor of moving those resources over to GTA 6‘s development. It’s an understandable decision, but it speaks volumes that GTA Online wasn’t sunset at the same time. It must mean it is still a very lucrative game and there’s no incentive to killing support for it. Of course, it likely generates a lot of income for Rockstar without having to release a new game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GTA Online has been getting at least two big updates every single year this generation, allowing fans to enjoy new content on a frequent basis. The latest GTA Online update just released this week and allows players to buy their own legitimate businesses, such as a car wash and a weed dispensary. Of course, while you can totally run these as above the board establishments, you can also use them for unsavory reasons such as to launder money or gain advantages on your more illicit operations. It’s a big update and one that will likely keep fans busy as they wait for GTA 6.

gta online

Rockstar Games has also opened the door to allow fans to get in on the action even if they don’t have PlayStation Plus. Typically, the subscription service is required to play most online games, but Rockstar will allow all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players to play at no extra cost so long as they own GTA 5 or GTA Online standalone. This is a great perk that Rockstar offers on occasion when a new update drops, allowing players to get a taste of the action. This will last two weeks, so it will likely expire around July 1st. If you haven’t played GTA Online, now’s a great time!

On top of the new update, Rockstar Games also planted a teaser for the next GTA Online update. It seems like players will be able to develop and own their own luxury properties in the game, allowing them the chance to own their very own mansion. This is something fans have wanted to see for years and it seems like it’s happening. The update will likely arrive in December, as that’s typically when we get the second GTA Online update each year.