PlayStation May Have Just Accidentally Confirmed PS3 Backward Compatibility on PS5

PlayStation — or, more specifically, PSN — may have just confirmed that PS3 backward compatibility is coming to the PS5. And of course, if PS3 backward compatibility is coming to the PS5, PS2 and PS1 backward compatibility may be coming as well. Earlier this week, we relayed word of an updated patent from PlayStation that suggested all of this. Now, there seems to be more evidence, and it again comes the way of PlayStation itself.

Over on Twitter, Jordan Middler relays word that the prices of Dead or Alive PS3 games are showing up on the PS5’s PlayStation Store. Normally, they don’t do this, and they shouldn’t do this, because they aren’t available to buy. Yet, they are. Now, this could be an error, but if it’s an error, it comes at an inopportune time for Sony given all the speculation about PS3, PS2, and PS1 backward compatibility on PS5 there is currently.

This is also occurring the same week that PlayStation has begun to alert UK retailers to pull PlayStation Now cards from shelves, which, according to a few reports, is to prepare the way of a new PlayStation subscription service codenamed Spartacus. How does this have anything to do with backward compatibility on PS5? Well, the current intel on the subscription service claims it will not only combine PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus, but allow subscribers to play PS3, PS2, and PS1 games via backward compatibility.

Uhhh. Not to panic anyone, but a PS3 game shouldn't have a price when viewed on a PS5.



Unless… pic.twitter.com/5CTACWGh7s — Jordan Middler (@JordanMiddler) January 16, 2022

Right now, we are in pretty deep speculative territory, so take everything here with a grain of salt. As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. This includes an update for when and if PlayStation responds to the tweet above and the speculation it’s creating.

