PlayStation Rumor Says 2 More Exclusives Are Coming to PC

Sony continued its initiative to put PlayStation games on the PC platform during its State of Play presentation by announcing that both Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales would be coming to PC in the future. Just after that announcement, some info shared online suggested that two more games are also being planned for the PC platform. Those games are Returnal and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and the latest rumor even came with some proclaimed evidence to show both games running on PCs.

The rumor about the Returnal and Sackboy PC ports was shared on Reddit by more than one source. The initial post came from Redditor glockpopp who said Sackboy would be the next PlayStation game to be released on PC after the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection comes to the platform. The Redditor named off some of the features the game would support on PC and apparently provided proof to the moderators to back up these claims.

Soon after that post was made, someone went and one-upped the original leak by publicly sharing evidence of the Sackboy rumor. Some screenshots shared by Reddit user EmpressOfSony showed menus where players could customize the PC controls in Sackboy, and while there's always the chance those could be faked, it'd be a pretty believable fake if that were the case.

Doubling down on the rumors, the same user shared more screenshots that supposedly showed the PC version of Returnal, a game which was not mentioned in the original post but did show up in past PC talks thanks to a possible Steam leak. Those screenshots showed the exact same details as Sackboy but for Returnal where we saw how controls could be configured in the rumored PC version of Housemarque's PlayStation 5 exclusive.

PC versions of these two games aren't guaranteed just from these leaks alone since they haven't officially been announced, but the possibility of these PC ports being announced seems much more likely now. Sony has been vocal about its plans for the PC platform, so even if the games don't release in the order suggested by these leaks, more PlayStation-to-PC games seem inevitable.