PlayStation Sale Brings 2 of 2018's Best Games Down to Lowest Prices Yet

PlayStation's current sale on PS4 and PS5 games has big discounts on a number of different first-party and third-party titles. This makes it a perfect time to add to your backlog or to try something new especially if there are some games from the past few years that you missed previously. In this particular sale, you can get two of the best games from 2018 – God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 – for the lowest PlayStation Store prices that they've ever dropped to.

God of War's discount (which is technically for the God of War Digital Deluxe Edition, but that's even better for buyers) is one that couldn't have come at a better time given that God of War Ragnarok is right around the corner. It's currently priced at $14.99 with that bundle including the game itself on the PS4, though you can always upgrade to the PS5 version for free after buying it. It also comes with things like a mini artbook and comic, a PS4 theme, and in-game cosmetics. The $14.99 price is one it's reached before within the PlayStation Store, so this latest discount makes it the cheapest the game's ever been.

While God of War may have won the Game of the Year award in 2018 as far as The Game Awards' accolades were concerned, Red Dead Redemption 2 was another strong contender for the best game of that year as well. It's a far different experience compared to God of War and has the potential to keep you busy for much, much longer with all the exploration and side quests it has to offer. It's on sale within the PlayStation Store for $23.99 which again is the lowest price it's ever dropped to there, so if you somehow never played it or never played it on that console, perhaps it'll even scratch the Rockstar itch Grand Theft Auto fans have while they wait on something to be said about Grand Theft Auto 6.

You can find God of War Digital Deluxe Edition here and Red Dead Redemption 2 here through the PlayStation Store. Both discounts are going to be live until October 27th.