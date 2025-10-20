New PS5 Controller Doesn’t Come With the Feature PlayStation Fans Wanted

The latest revision of the PS5 DualSense controller doesn’t come with the overhaul that many PlayStation fans were hoping for. Within the past month, a new report came about suggesting that Sony would soon be releasing a new model of the DualSense that would notably come with a removable battery. This would allow PS5 users to swap out the battery of their controller if it happened to grow worse over time after repeated use. And while a new DualSense has now become available, it doesn’t exactly have this altered battery in the way that many expected.

In a new video from tech YouTuber Austin Evans, a teardown of the latest PlayStation 5 Pro model was shared in great detail. Although the video itself primarily touched on the differences with this new version of the PS5 Pro, a teardown of the DualSense was also shared. In the process, it was found that Sony did indeed change the battery that is found inside of DualSense controllers, but said battery is by no means easily removable. As such, this previous report was somewhat confirmed as the DualSense now contains a tweaked battery, but speculation that it would be swappable has now been debunked. For the most part, this new DualSense model is almost identical to the previous one.

Will This DualSense Overhaul Ever Happen?

Even though the DualSense still doesn’t feature a swappable battery, this doesn’t mean that Sony won’t look to ever implement such a change with its PS5 controllers. As the years have continued to pass, Sony has kept on revising its DualSense controllers not only by releasing new colors, but also by releasing higher-end models like the DualSense Edge. If Sony wants to ensure that those who look to invest in these pricier versions of the DualSense are protecting their purchases, including a battery that can be changed out it something that would make a lot of sense.

For the time being, though, it doesn’t look like such a feature is one that will come to the DualSense any time soon. And with the PS5 generation already at (or beyond) its halfway point, this potential tweak to PlayStation’s controllers might not be seen until the PS6 hits store shelves.

