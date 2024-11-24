New PS5 Controller Comes With a Major Oversight That Fans Hate

PlayStation fans are not happy with the newest PS5 DualSense controller that Sony has released. As of this past week, Sony finally shipped out its array of 30th Anniversary PS5 consoles and accessories. In this lineup, Sony happened to create two 30th Anniversary DualSense controllers, one of which was with the standard model while the other was for the DualSense Edge. And while many PlayStation fans love the looks of both PS5 controllers, it’s this version of the DualSense Edge that features a pretty big oversight.

Noted by users on Reddit (via PlayStation Lifestyle), the sticks with the 30th Anniversary of the DualSense Edge are colored differently when compared to the standard version of the high-end controller. While this makes sense given the different look of the 30th Anniversary model, it will prove to be an issue for those who will potentially end up needing to swap out the thumbsticks one day. Unlike the standard PS5 DualSense, the DualSense Edge features thumbsticks that can be removed with ease in case they happen to develop stick drift.

What’s problematic about this matter is that Sony only sells replaceable thumbsticks in a black color on its PlayStation Direct website. Conversely, the 30th Anniversary DualSense Edge features modules that are gray in color. As such, if these gray thumbsticks ever needed to be swapped out, there wouldn’t be another gray thumbstick option to keep the look of the 30th Anniversary PS5 controller intact.

You can see what this looks like in practice right here:

While this doesn’t necessarily ruin the 30th Anniversary DualSense Edge, those who have purchased the new PS5 controller aren’t thrilled about this situation. Some have suggested that the gray thumbsticks simply be removed from the controller so that they don’t develop stick drift over time. This option somewhat defeats the purpose of the DualSense Edge in the first place given that many wanted to own it for its unique look.

If nothing else, though, this issue with the new DualSense Edge is likely one that won’t impact many. Given the limited number of controllers that Sony made for this 30th Anniversary run, it’s likely that this DualSense Edge was only purchased by a very small fraction of the PS5 install base. As such, at least this annoyance isn’t one that will plague all PS5 owners around the globe.