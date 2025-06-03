New PlayStation State of Play Announced

A new PlayStation State of Play livestream has been announced, and it will be happening very soon. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 4th at 2 p.m. PT. As per usual, PlayStation will be streaming the event on both the company’s Twitch and YouTube channels. As of this writing, PlayStation has not offered any indication what will be shown during the broadcast, other than “news and updates on great games coming to PS5.” There are some big games already confirmed for the system over the next few months, so presumably we can expect updates on those games, in addition to some announcements.

A State of Play would be the perfect place for Sony to showcase Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Death Stranding 2 is set to be released in just a few short weeks, so this would give Sony one last big opportunity to show what to expect from Hideo Kojima’s next big game. As far as Ghost of Yotei is concerned, Sony hasn’t shown all that much of the Ghost of Tsushima sequel, and the game is set to be released in October. However, it’s also possible tomorrow’s show could put a focus on new games that haven’t been announced for PS5 just yet.

is it time to finally see that venom game announced?

Beyond those two games, not much has been announced for PS5 for release in 2025. We know of some third-party games releasing over the coming months, but not much else in terms of exclusives or major titles. Tomorrow’s event could rectify that, and give PlayStation fans something to look forward to over the coming months. It’s possible we could finally see more of Marvel’s Wolverine, or the long-rumored Venom spin-off from Insomniac Games.

One possibility for tomorrow’s State of Play is the next entry in the Resident Evil series. Capcom and Sony have a strong working relationship, and we’ve seen Resident Evil games appear in State of Play broadcasts in the past. Rumors have been circulating about an announcement for “Resident Evil 9,” the next major game in the long-running horror series. In a report published yesterday, MP1st claimed that the game will be revealed at some point this week. This led to speculation that we could get an announcement at Summer Game Fest on Friday, but it’s also possible the game could show up during the State of Play, instead.

June has always been a big month for the video game industry, and this year should be no exception. As of this writing, there are three major events set to take place over the next week, including PlayStation’s State of Play on Wednesday, Summer Game Fest on Friday June 6th, and the Xbox Games Showcase coming on Sunday, June 8th. Hopefully all three shows will have plenty for video game fans to look forward to, regardless of their platform of choice.

