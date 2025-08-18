New PlayStation State of Play Reportedly Happening Very Soon

Sony is known for its incredible library of first-party titles. These exclusive games have been known to really help sell consoles. Typically, these are revealed during Sony’s first-party events, such as PlayStation’s State of Play; as such, the videos are always popular thanks to the exclusive look they give at new and unannounced titles. A new rumor has begun circulating on when fans can expect the next PlayStation State of Play from Sony. While there is no indication of what games to expect, fans can speculate based on the timing and what games are launching around this date.

According to known insider Jeff Grubb, a PlayStation State of Play is planned for September, specifically near the end of the month. This news comes from Game Mess Mornings, where Grubb says he is comfortable sharing a possible State of Play or PlayStation Showcase reveal.

“They’re planning a State of Play, or maybe, a Showcase, but probably a State of Play for the end of September or before the end of September,” Grubb said.

Grubb also discusses Fairgame$ and whether or not it will be seen at this State of Play or at all. Sony’s live-service heist game has been the target of controversy and uncertainty for quite some time now. However, some other obvious candidates could appear.

With Ghost of Yotei approaching its October 2nd release date, it will more than likely be shown during a September State of Play. Sony and Sucker Punch have released several videos to promote it, and this event seems like the final chance to drive up hype for the game.

Other possibilities could be a look at Santa Monica Studio’s new game. Insomniac’s Wolverine could make an appearance, or maybe even Saros by House Marque. Naturally, soulslike fans are clamoring for an appearance of Bloodborne 2, taking their usual place alongside Hollow Knight: Silksong fans. Even Marathon is being tossed around as being shown during this rumored State of Play.

Sony has a bright future ahead of it, though some fans are cautious based on its new business model. Helldivers 2 is the first Sony title to make its journey from PlayStation 5 to Xbox Series X/S. However, it is important to treat these rumors and leaks with a grain of salt. Even insiders like Grubb have been known to be off the mark, and this could be another example.

Do you think September will have a State of Play? What do you think will be shown? Share your thoughts in the comments below!