PlayStation Fans Divided Over Possibility That a New Jak and Daxter Game Is in the Works at God of War Studio

A new Jak and Daxter game is in the works at God of War developer Santa Monica Studios, or so PlayStation fans hope. Based on reporting so far, there appears to be a few different games in the works at Santa Monica Studios, including the next mainline God of War game and a smaller spin-off. We also know it is working on something that is “not a

new IP but it might feel like one.” Anything God of War is not going to be surprising, but it sounds like this third mystery project is going to surprise PlayStation fans. This project is also inviting a ton of speculation from PlayStation fans as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, a new theory on Reddit is making the rounds for suggesting this mystery game may be a new Jak and Daxter game, which would be surprising not just because the series has been dormant for so long, but because it is a Naughty Dog IP. However, previously, in a now deleted post on social media platform X, Santa Monica Studios director Cory Barlog said he was making a Last of Us game with Jak and Daxter characters. On the surface level, the now deleted post was seemingly nothing more than a joke, but the fact it was deleted has turned some heads and lead to this new speculation.

Of course, this is just pure speculation and seemingly very far-fetched. However, it is enough to have PlayStation fans not just speculating, but hoping. One PlayStation on Reddit notes this “would be a dream,” while another warned “don’t give me hope.” However, while some PlayStation fans have decided to cling onto the small slither of a chance there is something to this, others are not getting their hopes up and quickly dismissed the speculation.

“This is completely false and not happening, and you’re free to come back to this comment and mock me if I’m wrong,” reads another comment. “Santa Monica are not making a new Jak and Daxter game.”

Play video

It has been 16 years since the release of a new Jak and Daxter game. The longer this drought without a new game goes on, the less likely Sony is going to revive it. There’s a lot more working against this speculation though, including the fact Jak and Daxter was never a big seller for PlayStation, hence why it moved on from the IP. To this end, it is hard to imagine Sony prioritizing resources at one of its premier studios to work on a very dormant IP from another studio. Despite this, some PlayStation fans remain hopeful. The last time we heard about Jak and Daxter though, was back in 2022, and it was not the possibility of a new game floated, but a movie.