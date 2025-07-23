Ghost of Yotei Boss Says Sequel Will Fix Ghost of Tsushima’s Biggest Problem

By all accounts, Ghost of Tsushima was a fantastic game. Not only did it close out the PS4 generation with a bang as one of the final major PlayStation exclusives on the console, but it established an entire new franchise for Sony that developer Sucker Punch Productions is now continuing with this year’s Ghost of Yotei. Despite this, there was still one aspect of Ghost of Tsushima that received a fair amount of criticism from many players. Luckily, Sucker Punch is aware of this criticism and says that it will address it head-on in Ghost of Yotei.

In a new conversation with Automaton, Ghost of Yotei director Nate Fox spoke about the lack of variety that was found in Ghost of Tsushima’s open world. While Tsushima featured a gorgeous world that was fun to explore, a lot of players found that the tasks littered around to engage with became quite trivial and repetitive. Objectives that included a bamboo chopping mini-game, animal sanctuaries to discover, and hot springs where Jin Sakai could relax were plentiful in Tsushima to the point that they became pretty mundane to engage with.

With Ghost of Yotei, Fox says that Sucker Punch is trying to lean more into exploration and less into filling its world with activities that will grow tiresome. Fox explained that Sucker Punch is aiming to do this by rewarding players with different outcomes if they choose to go off the beaten path in Ghost of Yotei. Little was said about what exactly will happen in these outcomes, but Fox’s response on the topic shows that Sucker Punch knows about the criticism that many levied at Tsushima in the past.

“Ghost of Yotei improves [the mini-game] segments in a sense that we won’t be making players go through the same thing all over again whenever their curiosity leads them to encountering new secrets during exploration,” Fox said. “We’ve prepared different kinds of outcomes that could go beyond the player’s expectations. We believe that the beauty of open-world games is in the exploration, so we were determined to offer players a diverse experience.”

Even though Ghost of Yotei is looking to lean into open-ended exploration a bit more, it seems like the game’s world will still feature a variety of activities and mini-games to take part in based on what we’ve seen so far. As such, if you didn’t have a problem with the open-world stylings of Ghost of Tsushima, it’s likely that what was found in the previous entry will still be quite similar here in the sequel.

Ghost of Yotei is set to release this fall on October 5th and will arrive exclusively for PS5. On a long enough timeline, Yotei seems likely to release on PC as Ghost of Tsushima previously did, but PlayStation hasn’t announced any plans for this platform just yet.

