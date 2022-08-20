PlayStation Uninvolved With Death Stranding's Xbox Game Pass Release

PlayStation has confirmed that it has nothing to do with Death Stranding's Xbox Game Pass PC release. After Hideo Kojima split with Konami in 2015, it only took a few months for him to confirm he'd be partnering with PlayStation on his next game. He'd still be an independent developer, meaning his studio is not owned by Sony. Sony offered to publish and fronted some money for Kojima to make a new game. It seemed like he was able to make whatever he wanted, as he made probably his weirdest game yet with untraditional gameplay. It was received well by critics and even performed well commercially. Death Stranding eventually came to PC courtesy of publisher 505 Games and now, as a result, the game is also coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC users.

This was a pretty sudden move and one that many didn't see coming, as some expected Kojima's deal with PlayStation for Death Stranding may prohibit such a thing. However, that's not the case and Sony has stated that it has nothing to do with the game coming to the Microsoft service. As reported by PushSquare, the PC release of Death Stranding is managed by Kojima Productions and 505 Games, meaning Sony has nothing to do with anything that happens with it.

"Matters relating to the PC release of Death Stranding are managed by Kojima Productions and 505 Games," a spokesperson told PushSquare. "SIE has no involvement in this promotion."

Of course, this isn't much of a surprise and likely doesn't mean much. Kojima seems to have created a healthy relationship with Sony and there are rumors that he's working on Death Stranding 2 already. Earlier this summer, Hideo Kojima also announced he's working with Xbox on a new cloud-based game. It's unclear what this game will be called, what it will be about, but it was a pretty big announcement and one that indicated Kojima just wants to make games on the platforms that best fit his vision.

