PlayStation Vita Fans Are Celebrating the System's Cameo in The Last of Us Part 2
Today, PlayStation released its latest State of Play episode, this time focused on The Last of Us Part II. In the video, players got to see Ellie using stealth to take out a number of enemies, including one playing a PlayStation Vita! The presence of Sony's ill-fated handheld was cause for some amusement among PlayStation fans, with many pointing out that the Vita player's fate felt like a metaphor for Sony's treatment of those who owned the handheld. At the end of the day, it was little more than an Easter egg for fans, but one that a lot of viewers had fun with!
Were you happy to see the PlayStation Vita in The Last of Us Part II's State of Play? Are you still disappointed by Sony's treatment of the handheld? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what PlayStation Vita fans are saying about the latest State of Play!
It was a good day.
Yes, it’ll be GOTY because of the VITA & ICE CUBE https://t.co/tCpwzmeXu6— 🗿 ₴Ɇ₭₳łĐɆ₴Ʉ 🗿 (@Xx_R0fLPwN_xX) May 27, 2020
Apparently, it really was ahead of its time!
THE PS VITA SHALL LIVE FOREVER!!!!
😂😂😂 #TheLastofUsPart2 pic.twitter.com/FozcWtH2OD— #GameOnBrah (@PlaystationBrah) May 27, 2020
It's the best time to play them, really.
I constantly think of my vita loaded with games I’ve never played and know that when shit hits the fan that’s when I’ll find the time. https://t.co/uGRtgGk6WH— John_Hartford (@John_Hartford) May 27, 2020
Sharing is caring.
"Mom said it's my turn on the Vita" pic.twitter.com/oCZHlbARVO— Kairi took over me (@FunnySubsReiji) May 27, 2020
Maybe someone else picked it up, after!
A moment of silence for the World's Last Vita Player, please. pic.twitter.com/Tz3i5pE71W— Geoffrey Barnes (@DioSenrab) May 27, 2020
Vita fans are still a little bitter.
Has there ever been a more apt analogy for how Sony treated Vita owners? https://t.co/Sp3C6dNJkW— Marcos Codas (@MarcosCodas) May 27, 2020
These long development cycles are a killer.
Bold move of Naughty Dog to spend 6 years developing a PlayStation Vita commercial— Zalman (@enterzalman) May 27, 2020
Not everyone was happy to see the system, however.
ND feeling themselves a bit too hard with that silly af vita scene. I thought someone memed that into a screenshot but that's apparently in the game like that?— Dennis F. (@defmedia85) May 27, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.