PlayStation Vita Fans Are Celebrating the System's Cameo in The Last of Us Part 2

Today, PlayStation released its latest State of Play episode, this time focused on The Last of Us Part II. In the video, players got to see Ellie using stealth to take out a number of enemies, including one playing a PlayStation Vita! The presence of Sony's ill-fated handheld was cause for some amusement among PlayStation fans, with many pointing out that the Vita player's fate felt like a metaphor for Sony's treatment of those who owned the handheld. At the end of the day, it was little more than an Easter egg for fans, but one that a lot of viewers had fun with!

