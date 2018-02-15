PlayStation VR Is Getting a Huge Price Cut This Month

If you’ve been looking at jumping into the world of Virtual Reality but have been hesitant to do so because of the intimidating prices, there’s good news. The PlayStation VR just got a dramatic price decrease, but it’s only for a limited amount of time!

As part of their revamped holiday special, Sony is offering PlayStation VR bundles starting at $199.99 and up, this includes standalone headsets and pre-packaged bundles! That also includes the incredibly popular The Elder Scrolls Online V: Skyrim VR bundle that has been a hit since launch. You haven’t explored Tamriel entirely until you’ve seen it through a VR headset.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s the best time to check out the PlayStation VR technology, the library is bigger than ever before and continues to grow monthly. According to Sony:

“It’s a great time to pick up the PlayStation VR Doom VFR Bundle, which comes with a PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, the PS VR Demo Disc 2.0 and the Doom VFR Blu-ray Disc. Doom VFR brings the fast-paced, kinetic gameplay fans of the series love as an all-new virtual reality experience. From an entirely new perspective, Doom VFR transports you to the UAC facility on Mars and the depths of Hell, as your skills are put to the test through intense combat. $299.99 MSRP (regularly $399.99 MSRP).

This deal comes at such an exciting time for PS VR, with recent launches such as The Inpatient and Accounting +, and upcoming titles like Moss, Bravo Team, and more! There are more than 150 games and experiences available that are compatible with PS VR, and more than 130 highly anticipated games and other entertainment content expected to launch by the end of this year. There is so much to look forward to for PS VR this year and we can’t wait for you to experience it for yourself.”

There are tons of options available now but you’re going to want to hurry. The special sale begins on February 18th and will run until March 3rd. After that, the price shoots back up to the normal $400. It’s a solid deal, and gives you a chance to revisit old favourites in a new way while also exploring brand new titles!