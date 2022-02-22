PlayStation VR2 Headset Has a Very Cool Design Detail

Earlier today, Sony pulled back the curtain on its new PlayStation VR2 headset. The device will be compatible with the PlayStation 5 hardware, and features numerous improvements meant to take advantage of the next-gen console. Interestingly enough, the hardware will have one design similarity to the PS5 console and its DualSense controller; according to the PlayStation Blog, the front and back bands of the headset will be decorated with the classic PlayStation symbols, giving it a neat texture while paying tribute to the company’s brand. At this time, no images of the PlayStation symbols have been revealed.

“Another treat we wanted to share – similar to the thousands of tinyPlayStation symbols we added to the design of the PS5 console andDualSense controller, we also included tiny PlayStation symbols to thefront and back bands of the PS VR2 headset to add a comfortable feel forplayers to enjoy.”

PlayStation’s distinctive button layout has been a staple since the company’s first console, and it’s something that sets it apart from competitors like Microsoft and Nintendo. That specific layout has given fans a feeling of familiarity between console generations, and incorporating it into other PlayStation designs is a smart move. It’s a small detail, but it’s also something that makes the headset distinctly PlayStation.

Unfortunately, Sony has not revealed a release date for the PlayStation VR2, but it will be interesting to see if it proves successful for the company. While the VR audience has grown since the original PlayStation VR headset released, the technology remains fairly niche. A big part of that comes down to cost; no price point has been announced for the VR2 peripheral, but the original headset launched at $399. Assuming the follow-up has a similar price, that’s a steep cost, especially when so many PlayStation fans have had difficulty acquiring a PS5 at its $499 MSRP. Hopefully, PlayStation will offer enough support to make the peripheral worth it!

