Pokemon 151: First Look at Kadabra's First Card in 21 Years

For the first time in over two decades, Kadabra is returning to the land of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. After months of speculation, Pokemon officials confirmed the character's return at Saturday's Champions League 2023 tournament in Japan. Kadabra will return in a line called Pokemon Card 151, a set paying homage to the first wave of Pokemon TCG cards released in 1996.

PokeBeach got its hands on some of the first card designs, confirming the set is essentially a reprint of the game's first base set. While each card will feature new artwork, and some characters will receive an "-EX" designation this time around, the set is reverting to its original numbering. As the trading card game has progressed throughout the years, numbering is typically sorted by type and then location in the National Pokedex. In both the Base Set and Pokemon Card 151, however, the number will simply follow the Kanto Pokedex. That means Bulbasaur will kick the set off at #1 while Pikachu has the #25 slot and Mew wraps things up at #151.

All in all, the set will include a total of 165 cards between Pokemon and trainers—that is, of course, before Secret Rares are factored into the equation. It's currently set for release in Japan on June 16th with boxes retailing for 5,800 yen (or roughly $45 USD) for 20 packs. As of now, there's speculation this set could make its way into international markets by the end of the year, though that has yet to be confirmed by The Pokemon Company.

Why hasn't Kadabra gotten a new Pokemon card in 20 years?

The beloved Psychic-type Pokemon has been sidelined in both the anime and trading card game since 2000 because of an ongoing legal dispute between The Pokemon Company and illusionist Uri Geller. The Japanese names for Kadabra, Abra, and Alakazam are homages of famous magicians and illusionists; in this case, Kadabra is called "Yungerer" in Japan, a corruption of Uri Geller, an illusionist best known for bending spoons. Geller then dropped the legal battle in 2020, opting to allow The Pokemon Company to continue using Kadabra's likeness.

"It was you and my granddaughters that got me to change my mind. Now we can all see Kadabra reunited with the original Pokemon in the card game this summer. I love you all," Geller told PokeBeach earlier this year. "And I admit, totally open and honest. I was a fool. It was a devastating mistake for me to sue Pokemon. [Kadabra] was basically a tribute to Uri Geller. But it's back now. Forgive me. I love you all. Much love and energy.""