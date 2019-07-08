New Pokemon is Getting Some NSFW Reactions on the Internet

A new Pokemon introduced earlier today is getting some unsavory reactions from the Internet. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company introduced Alcremie as one of four new Pokemon that will appear in its upcoming Pokemon Sword & Shield games. Alcremie is a Fairy-type Pokemon and has a sweets motif similar to Pokemon like Slurpuff or Swirlix. Alcremie is known as the “Cream Pokemon” and produces whipped cream from its body. The happier Alcremie is, the richer the cream, and pastry chefs love having Alcremie around as their Pokemon partner for its help in making sweet desserts. Alcremie also uses its cream in battle, tossing it into opponents eyes to blind them and give the Pokemon time to escape.

The Pokemon even has a Gigantamax form, which comes with an exclusive move called the G-Max finale and the ability to launch “high-calorie cream missiles” to attack Pokemon. Any Pokemon hit by Gigantamax’s cream will be “filled with euphoria” but also total and complete confusion.

At first, Alcremie seems like any other Pokemon inspired by food or other inanimate objects. But when introduced to the Internet, people quickly realized that Alcremie’s “cream” could be a stand-in for something a lot more lewd than cake toppings.

“Alcremie will launch high-calorie cream missiles” ok — Water Pokémon Master 💧 (@pokebeach_wpm) July 8, 2019

*turns hat around*

“Alcremie, cream pie her NOWWW!” https://t.co/LUjXTihbhl — ⚫️⚪️ Rival 🔥 (@RivalZss) July 8, 2019

The wonderful People at Gamefreak and The Pokemon Company must think everyone has a clean mind Alcremie is a new Pokemon. Besides its name it makes cream. The happier this Pokemon is the Richer its cream is. That and its attack. I just cant!!!! #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/XsJ7QAgWFB — Rich Wo (@RichBoyTrainer) July 8, 2019

“Gigantamax Alcremie has resistance to physical attacks due to the cream pouring out of its body, which hardens when subjected to impact.” pic.twitter.com/LbQoBAZSfm — Garbage Bear (@Joe_Hunter) July 8, 2019

The Pokemon franchise is made for children, and there’s no reason to believe that this Pokemon is anything other than a pile of whipped cream given life by the cruel god that previously turned a bag of garbage, a keychain, or an ice cream cone into sentient Pokemon. However, there’s no way that this Pokemon made it all the way through the design process without at least one Game Freak employee having a little chuckle about the unfortunate connotations this Pokemon comes with. And, if we know the 11 year old boys who make up a large portion of Pokemon’s key demographics, they’re going to be making a lot of dirty Alcremie jokes on school buses this fall.

Pokemon Sword & Shield comes out on May 15th.