Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Adds New Mythical Pokemon Event

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be adding a new event on Nintendo Switch, allowing players to obtain the mythical Pokemon Shaymin. Starting later today, players can snag the Grass-type by obtaining Oak’s Letter through the game’s Mystery Gift function. As with other Mystery Gifts, fans will have to act quickly to get this one, as it will only be available through March 27th. That should give players plenty of time to snag it online, and they’ll get one of the rarest Pokemon in the franchise, as a result!

Players that just started Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl should keep in mind that the Mystery Gift function is not unlocked in the game until about two hours of play time have been completed. However, once the function has been unlocked, players will be able to obtain Shaymin at any point; so, for players that might not have a strong Grass-type on their team, Shaymin could be an exciting addition! Shaymin’s release comes shortly after the conclusion of a previous Mystery Gift offer that allowed players to obtain a Manaphy Egg.

The Shaymin announcement was one of many made by The Pokemon Company during a Pokemon Day presentation. Many fans had expected that today’s video would have also revealed Pokemon Home compatibility for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but that did not come to pass. Eventually, fans will be able to move Pokemon obtained in the game over to Pokemon Home, but an official date for the feature has yet to be revealed. For now, players can only trade in person and online, and there is no option to send Pokemon caught in BDSP over to other Pokemon games. We do know that the feature is getting released at some point, but for now, fans will just have to keep waiting patiently!

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you played Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Are you excited to snag Shaymin? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!