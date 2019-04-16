Last Chance to Save 30% on ‘Pokemon’ Plush Bundles at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Today, April 16th, is the last day of Build-A-Bear Workshop’s flash sale on online exclusive Pokemon plush bundles, so head on over to the sale page and take advantage of the discount while you can. The sale includes Pikachu, Eevee, Piplup, Meowth, Charmander, and Squirtle plush – complete with extras like bonus outfits, sound chips, trading cards, and more.

On a related note, Build-A-Bear Workshop recently teased an upcoming in-store event inspired by Detective Pikachu that fans will definitely want to keep tabs on:

We have a hunch that this trailer will only make everyone even MORE excited for May 10 😉Details on an upcoming in-store event inspired by Pokémon #DetectivePikachu coming soon! https://t.co/tnYZ7H5rMR — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) April 8, 2019

At this point, the details are being kept under wraps, but there’s a good chance that we might see some additional plush and/or accessories added into their Pokemon lineup. Stay tuned.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

