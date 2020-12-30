Pokemon Cafe Mix Reveals New Chansey Team Event

✖

Pokemon Cafe Mix has revealed that the first team event of 2021 for the popular video game is going to kick off January 12th and run through January 26th, and it will feature everyone's favorite Pokemon Center-associated Pokemon, Chansey. The event, called "Chansey's Happiness," will see a "happiness-carrying Chansey" visit players' cafes. The Pokemon will even join the staff is kept happy enough.

In addition to the Chansey event, the Special Customer event with the Pokemon Sword and Shield starter Pokemon Scorbunny, Grookey, and Sobble has returned. Players will be able to add them to their respective staff roster for a limited time, with Scorbunny's event running now, Sobble's set to start on January 3rd, and Grookey's event to follow on January 8th. You can check out more information about all of the above below:

The first #PokemonCafeMix team event of 2021 is near, and it’s time to get the team onboard with Chansey’s Happiness! From 1/12 at 10pm PT until 1/26 at 9:59pm PT, a happiness-carrying Chansey will visit your café. Work as a team, keep it happy, and it will join the staff! pic.twitter.com/EOzMdhbZFt — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 30, 2020

Plus, the Special Customer event featuring Scorbunny, Grookey, & Sobble is back! Raise their friendship level during the event periods & add them to your staff! Scorbunny:

12/29 10pm PT – 1/3 9:59pm PT Sobble:

1/3 10pm PT – 1/8 9:59pm PT Grookey:

1/8 10pm PT – 1/12 9:59pm PT pic.twitter.com/07LLX7fAPy — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 30, 2020

Here is how Nintendo markets Pokemon Cafe Mix in the game's official description, if you are not familiar:

"Link together Pokémon icons to clear puzzles as you work to build up your very own café in Pokémon Café Mix, a free-to-start game for the Nintendo Switch system! Meet the goals for each puzzle before you run out of turns—link a certain number of icons, get a high score, or even destroy sugar cubes to serve up Pokémon themed menu items."

Pokemon Cafe Mix is now available for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. It continues to receive regular updates. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise right here.

Have you given Pokemon Cafe Mix a go yet? Are you excited about the Chansey's Happiness event? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!