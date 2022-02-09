Creepy Pokemon TikTok Brings Gastly to Life

If Pokemon Legends: Arceus has taught us anything over the last couple weeks, it’s that a lot of Pokemon would be quite creepy in the real-world. Of course, as long-time fans can attest, Ghost-type Pokemon have always been creepy, going back to the days of Pokemon Red and Blue, where they remained mostly confined to Lavender Town. TikTok user @the.revival seems keenly aware of that fact, as they have revealed an awesome new video featuring a 3D animated Gastly! The video has already found a lot of fans, racking up more than 73,000 likes over the last three days!

The video from @the.revival can be found embedded below.

In the video, we can see a Pokemon Trainer attempting to avoid a Gastly floating by, as they try to grab a Potion inside of a Poke Ball. However, after successfully snagging the item, the Trainer turns around, only to find the Gastly right behind them! For fans of the earliest Pokemon games, the video should conjure memories of Pokemon Tower, and the way Gastly would frequently appear with every few footsteps. The Tower had plenty of items waiting to be claimed on each floor, but players would risk even more encounters with Gastly if they ventured off the path.

Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar are the only Ghost-types that appeared in the first Pokemon generation. Over the years, a number of others have been added in subsequent games, including favorites like Mimikyu, Dusclops, and Mismagius. However, the original three remain a beloved part of the franchise for many fans. Given how popular these characters remain, Gastly really is the perfect Pokemon to use for this type of project. The results are simply amazing, and it’s cool to see how the franchise continues to inspire this kind of creativity all these years later. It says quite a bit about the continued influence of the Pokemon franchise as a whole, and the way these characters continue to endear themselves to audiences!

What do you think of this Pokemon fan video? Which Ghost-type Pokemon do you find the creepiest? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]