Pokemon Will Finally Give Away Shiny Celebi and Dada Zarude to US Fans

After nearly a full year of waiting, Pokemon fans in the United States are set to receive two variant Mythical Pokemon. Earlier this morning, The Pokemon Company announced the long-awaited US release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, an animated standalone movie that served as the debut of the Mythical Pokemon Zarude. While this movie was released in Japan last year, its worldwide premiere was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the movie premiere delay, The Pokemon Company also held off on a worldwide release of two Mythical Pokemon associated with the movie - Shiny Celebi and Dada Zarude. However, both Pokemon will now be distributed in the US to players with a Pokemon Trainers Club account.

Shiny Celebi is a Celebi with a pink coloration instead of green and was previously only available via a Pokemon Go event held earlier this year. Dada Zarude is a cape-wearing variant of Zarude that matches the Pokemon's appearance in the movie.

In order to receive codes for both Shiny Celebi and Dada Zarude, players will need to opt into the Trainers Club Newsletter. As fans found out last year during the botched release of regular Zarude, players will need to go to the Pokemon website and ensure that they have opted in for marketing emails in their Trainers Club account. The Pokemon Company notoriously reset their Trainer Club email setup last year, so don't take assume that getting a Trainers Club newsletter in the past means that you're signed up for the code. All you need to do is log in via the link above and then make sure the check box is marked next to the message in the "Marketing Preference" to ensure that you'll receive your codes.

Players will have until September 25th to sign up for the Trainers Club. Afterwards, they'll receive emails with two unique codes - one for Shiny Celebi and one for Dada Zarude - in their email. Players can enter those codes into their Pokemon Sword and Shield games via the Mystery Code function to receive the Pokemon.

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will be released on Netflix in the United States on October 8th.