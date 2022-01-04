Detective Pikachu Trends as Fans Beg for a Sequel to the Film

Last year, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith revealed that a sequel to the film probably won’t be happening. The big screen take on the Pokemon franchise was well-received by most fans, and it also performed fairly well at the box office. Unfortunately, it seems that a lot of people are just now finding out about Justice Smith’s comments, and are disappointed by the fact that Ryme City won’t be appearing in theaters again. This resulted in the film trending on Twitter, as many fans expressed their hopes that a sequel might still happen.

Following Pokemon: Detective Pikachu‘s success at the box office, The Pokemon Company revealed that a sequel to the original 3DS game was in development for Nintendo Switch. There has been no information on that game since the initial announcement, leading many to believe that might not be happening, either. It seems that fans of Detective Pikachu just can’t catch a break!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Pokemon: Detective Pikachu!

Give the fans what they want!

https://twitter.com/suresnips/status/1478198683569201155

2022 is off to a rocky start.

https://twitter.com/siguiasdfghjj/status/1478207486004011008

There were a lot more Pokemon they could have introduced!

https://twitter.com/Milkiyoh/status/1478202069307645952

The movie did have a satisfying conclusion.

https://twitter.com/Cornofium/status/1478200253283196930

Maybe the game will still happen!

https://twitter.com/BottledKetchup/status/1478198431701164035

We’re all feeling like Pikachu right now.

https://twitter.com/FatherOfRiddles/status/1478195697245687809

Our courage will pull us through.

https://twitter.com/vsaiyajiin/status/1478188535572226051

Make it Detective Clefairy and you’re on.