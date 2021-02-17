Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Remake Fans Seek Answers After Disappointing Nintendo Direct

Pokemon fans were left reeling after today's Nintendo Direct, which featured no news about potential remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Today's Nintendo Direct has gotten decidedly mixed reactions from Nintendo fans, in part because of a lack of major announcements. While Nintendo (and other game publishers) have warned that we may see a light 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many fans were still upset that we didn't see any news about major game franchises, such as Pokemon.

Of course, the Pokemon franchise is a unique beast and is celebrating its "birthday" in just over a week. And while The Pokemon Company (a separate entity from Nintendo) has always announced new games through special Pokemon Direct presentations, the lack of a new Pokemon announcement still had a lot of fans frustrated and upset.

If you're looking for news about potential remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl or any other Pokemon news, mark your calendar for next week. The Pokemon Company has promised that announcements concerning the franchise's 25th anniversary will occur throughout the week, culminating in a Post Malone virtual concert. We're guessing that we'll get a ton of Pokemon news next week, which should help make up for a lack of Pokemon news during today's Pokemon Direct.

Here's what Pokemon fans thought about the lack of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl news: