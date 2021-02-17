Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Remake Fans Seek Answers After Disappointing Nintendo Direct
Pokemon fans were left reeling after today's Nintendo Direct, which featured no news about potential remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Today's Nintendo Direct has gotten decidedly mixed reactions from Nintendo fans, in part because of a lack of major announcements. While Nintendo (and other game publishers) have warned that we may see a light 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many fans were still upset that we didn't see any news about major game franchises, such as Pokemon.
Of course, the Pokemon franchise is a unique beast and is celebrating its "birthday" in just over a week. And while The Pokemon Company (a separate entity from Nintendo) has always announced new games through special Pokemon Direct presentations, the lack of a new Pokemon announcement still had a lot of fans frustrated and upset.
If you're looking for news about potential remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl or any other Pokemon news, mark your calendar for next week. The Pokemon Company has promised that announcements concerning the franchise's 25th anniversary will occur throughout the week, culminating in a Post Malone virtual concert. We're guessing that we'll get a ton of Pokemon news next week, which should help make up for a lack of Pokemon news during today's Pokemon Direct.
Here's what Pokemon fans thought about the lack of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl news:
Ballin....But At What Cost?
prevnext
We got Pyra in Super Smash Bros, but still no Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remake. #NintendoDirect #SuperSmashBros pic.twitter.com/00azh9uTq4— Sir Pauer (@SirPauer) February 17, 2021
Me after Nintendo Direct
prevnext
Me after Nintendo Direct and not seeing Pokemon Diamond or Pearl, Legend of Zelda Sequel, Shin Megami Tensei and Metroid Prime #NintendoDirect #Switch pic.twitter.com/OLkZncay5U— 🗡️ Kazama ⚔️ |【#VTuber / #ENVTuber】 (@Kaz__ama) February 17, 2021
There's not going to be Sinnoh remakes
prevnext
To everyone who was expecting Pokemon Diamond/Pearl on #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/ACnHEZAnRU— Rob Wilde (@ItsRobWilde) February 17, 2021
NO ONE ASKED FOR SPLATOON
prevnext
NO ONE ASKED FOR SPLATOON :C
WHERES MY POKEMON DIAMOND AND PEARL NINTENDO— PatrckStatic (@PatrckStatic) February 17, 2021
Give me Pokemon Diamond and Pearl
prevnext
give me pokemon diamond and pearl pic.twitter.com/iYV6RrUqV2— ✨ (@returnxthejedi) February 17, 2021
Literally the Whole World
prevnext
literally the whole world: what about a pokémon diamond & pearl remake— nad ⁴² 👾🌱 (@s0ft3racha) February 17, 2021
nintendo: y’all hear sum?
Watched All 50 Minutes
prevnext
watched all 50 minutes of the #NintendoDirect live stream only for their to be zero announcements about the pokemon diamond and pearl remakes pic.twitter.com/4vqJMfUP9r— Azula’s Therapist (@ohgodjohnwhy) February 17, 2021
Just 10 More Days
prevnext
just 10 more days until Pokémon Day and we hopefully get Diamond and Pearl remakes pic.twitter.com/1oRe4AWqBC— ellis (@abcdellis_) February 17, 2021
They Can't Keep Getting Away With It
prevnext
still no pokemon diamond and pearl remakes #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/eWR3YpQQxT— katie (@BathTimeKatie) February 17, 2021
Please May I Have a Crumb
prev
please may i have a crumb of pokemon diamond/pearl remakes pic.twitter.com/8CKYnAQDQk— looking4daddy365 (@WHITExCUPS) February 17, 2021