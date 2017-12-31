An Artist Reimagined Disney Princesses as Pokemon Trainers

An artist has redesigned dozens of Disney princesses and other characters as Pokemon trainers.

A French artist who goes by Pavlover on Deviantart recently had their art go viral after several of their Disney Princess drawings were posted to imgur in a gallery that’s already racked up over 100,000 views.

Each drawing depicts a different Disney Princess in the style of Ken Sugimori’s classic Pokemon trainer concept art, along with a team of six Pokemon that share some sort of connection or shared theme with the princess.

It’s obvious that the artist has a love of both Pokemon and Disney movies. For instance, Ariel from The Little Mermaid sports a Flounder purse and a headband with a Pokeball icon on it and has a team of Primarena (a seal Pokemon who shares more than a passing resemblance to a mermaid), Starmie, Vaporeon, Krabby (because Sebastian, of course), Wingull, and Horsea.

Merida from Brave sports a team of three Teddiursa (her three brothers), an Ursaring, a Mudsdale and the archer Pokemon Decidueye. And Tiana from The Princess and the Frog sports three different frog-like Pokemon, along with a pair of alligator Pokemon, and a single firefly Pokemon (RIP Ray!) Even Rapunzel from Tangled has a perfect team, with a Kecleon and Treecko standing in for Pascal, a Tangela and a Mega Ampharos to show off her long hair, and Smeargle and Sunflora representing different aspects of her personality.

You can check all of Pavlover’s work on DeviantArt and vote to see which Disney character the artist should convert into a Pokemon trainer next! You can also grab a commission from the trainer for just ten euros (or $12 in US money!)