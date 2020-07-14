Pokemon Reveals New Espeon Funko Figure

The Pokemon Company has revealed the newest figure in the "An Afternoon With Eevee" line. Earlier today, the Pokemon Center online store revealed its brand new Espeon figure, which will go on sale on July 21st at 9 AM PT. The figure, which is made by Funko, shows Espeon lounging on a rock overlooking a pool of water. Espeon can be combined with other figures in the "An Afternoon With Eevee" series to form one complete panorama of Eevee and its evolutions. You can check out the newest figure below:

(Photo: Pokemon Center/Funko)

The "Afternoon With Eevee" line is the latest collaboration between Pokemon and Funko, following last year's "A Day With Pikachu" series and the ongoing Pokemon line of Funko POP! figures. Each figure stands about 4 inches tall, is made of PVC and shows Eevee and its evolutions in their "natural" habitat. While made by Funko, these figures also don't feature the distinctive "box-shaped" head designs of the company's POP! figures. These figures are big collectors items, so you'll need to act quickly or else have to search on eBay to grab one.

As with other "Afternoon With Eevee" figures, the Espeon figure is expect to sell out quickly. Every other "Afternoon with Eevee" figure has sold out after a few days, so you'll want to get your hands on this new figure when it's officially released next week. With the release of Espeon, only Jolteon, Leafeon, and Umbreon remain to formally complete the collection.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.