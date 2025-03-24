Pokemon Reveals the Perfect Collection for Eeveelution Cards

It’s no surprise Eevee is one of the most popular Pokemon, which makes this collection featuring Eevee and its evolutions perfect for Pokemon TCG fans. Pokemon Korea is dazzling Eevee fans with a new line of acrylic card stand accessories designed to showcase the Eeveelution cards from Pokemon TCG‘s Prismatic Evolutions booster pack. While other cards will fit these as well, you can’t deny how perfectly they match each Eeveelution. However, considering these are exclusive to Pokemon Korea, or at least appear to be for the time being, it may be harder to get your hands on these Eeveelution card stands in other countries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Korea announced these Eeveelution acrylic card stands with an intended release date of March 28th. While not yet available, there isn’t much time to go before players can add these to their collection.

Pokemon TCG Eevee acrylic Card Stand.

Depending on where you live, Pokemon Korea may still ship products, including the upcoming Eeveelution acrylic card stands. You’ll need to check the listing once it goes live and verify if your country of residence is available for shipping.

Some areas may see an increase in shipping prices if going through the official Pokemon Korea store. There are third-party services that can import products from countries, including Korea, and ship products to countries where Pokemon Korea may not ship to. Your mileage may vary when using these services, so it is best to do research before using them.

The Eeveelution acrylic card stands are perfect for displaying rare cards and feature numerous designs. There is a stand for Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon. Each features a design and theme that matches the type and aesthetic of the respective Eeveelution.

Pokemon TCG Eeveelutions Acrylic Card Stands.

Prismatic Evolutions proved to be a popular set in Pokemon TCG thanks to the beautiful Eeveelution cards. Those who managed to pull these rare cards won’t want to miss out on these Pokemon acrylic stands, especially if you have a favorite Eeveelution and want to give it a proper display.

Pokemon TCG has hit some of its highest popularity yet. Part of this is thanks to Pokemon TCG Pocket, which has converted players to Pokemon TCG and spread awareness about the game. It is not the only reason for the game’s success, but its effect is undeniable.

One downside of Pokemon TCG is scalpers, which have proven to be a nuisance for genuine players. The Pokemon Company is implementing new ways to battle scalpers and make it harder for them to buy up stock, but it remains to be seen if this is effective. Any player should be careful when picking up Pokemon TCG cards in person, as fights have broken out at retailers.

Joining these gorgeous Eeveelution acrylic card stands is the next booster box, Pokemon TCG’s Journey Together set. Both are set to launch on March 28th, though it appears some retailers have put the Journey Together booster boxes on shelves early.