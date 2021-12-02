Pokemon Electronic Die Cast Poke Ball Replica Is 20% Off

The Wand Company recently added the Premier Ball to their growing Pokemon replica lineup, but the original die cast electronic Poke Ball that started it all is currently on sale here at GameStop for $79.99 (20% off) as part of a Cyber Week deal on statues and replicas.

The Poke Ball replica features a metal shell and proximity / touch sensors that activate LEDs on the button. When pressed, the button will launch a Pokemon-catching illumination sequence. The presentation case also includes an individually numbered hologram and lifts the replica for display when opened. You can see how the replica works in the video below.

If you want to begin your own Pokemon Poke Ball collection, a breakdown of the additional releases and where to order them can be found below.