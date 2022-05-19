Pokemon Fan Creates Venomized Kanto Starter Redesigns

✖

While Pikachu is the undisputed face of the Pokemon franchise, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle aren't far behind. The three Kanto starters have been part of the franchise since the very beginning, and remain fan favorites. The characters have inspired countless pieces of fan art over the years, and Reddit poster Scrazyone1 has now imaged the three starters if they were possessed by the Venom symbiote! The art does a really nice job capturing the shapes of each Pokemon, while also nailing the trademark aspects of Venom's design. The result is a unique amalgam that works pretty well!

The art by Scrazyone1 can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

The designs have already been a big hit on the Pokemon subreddit, where many fans shared requests for other Venomized redesigns of popular Pokemon. Comic readers have seen Marvel's symbiotes bond with a number of animals in the past, from dogs to dinosaurs. As such, it's not hard to imagine a symbiote finding a Pokemon host to bond with. That said, while Bulbasaur and Squirtle would make sense, a Fire-type like Charmander would be problematic, given Venom's weakness to fire. With the symbiote potentially covering Charmander's tail flame, that could kill both the symbiote and the host. However, the design looks really cool, and that's all that matters!

Over the last few years, Marvel has released a number of Venomized products of heroes and villains, including Funko Pops and action figures. Unfortunately, The Pokemon Company tends to steer away from collaborations with other brands, so fans shouldn't expect to see official Venomized Pokemon products anytime soon. The designs above seem like they'd be perfectly suited for that kind of thing, and it's a pretty safe bet that many Pokemon and Marvel fans wouldn't mind owning one (or all three). For now, fans will just have to settle for this very cool piece of fan art!

What do you think of this Pokemon mash-up fan art? Which Pokemon would you most like to see get a Venomized redesign?